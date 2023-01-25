Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s love blossomed with a business meeting and they soon developed a liking for each other. Shilpa was left swooning over Raj’s demeanour, personality and attractive smile but their marriage was not at all an easy affair. Especially, when Shilpa came to know that Raj was already married to Kavita Kundra, the daughter of a British businessman, Bal Krishan. Trouble started for Shilpa as she was accused of breaking their marriage by Kavita. A lot has been written and spoken about this troubled phase in the lives of these three individuals. This article will shed light on the difficult past of Raj, Shilpa and Kavita.

According to reports, Raj and Kavita dated for some time before tying the nuptial knot in 2003. They were blessed with a daughter. Despite these happy moments, Raj and Kavita started facing problems in their married life after 3 years. They failed to end those problems and were legally separated in 2006. But during that time, Kavita, instead, blamed Shilpa for breaking her marriage with Raj. She expressed her ordeal in the interviews given to News of The World and The Daily Mail. Kavita said that she feels that Shilpa is living the kind of life with Raj that she aspired to once.

Kavita told the portals how Raj was so deeply invested in his relationship with Shilpa that it didn’t even bother him that she was trying to give a fresh start to their marriage. Kavita concluded by saying that she was being pressured for divorce by Raj and was also not making clear anything about his intentions. On the other hand, Raj denied these allegations, saying that there was any truth in them. At Shilpa’s perfume launch event, he apologised to the actress and her family as his ex-wife damaged their reputation. Shilpa also denied charges made by Kavita in an interview and said that she didn’t even know Raj when he ended his first marriage.

