When Kiara Advani Almost Became the Reason for Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover's Divorce

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in a close-knit ceremony in Rajasthan. While the rumoured couple is yet to confirm the news, the internet is buzzing with their wedding reports. But did you know the actress almost became a reason for Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s divorce? The co-founder of BharatPe made the shocking revelation in his autobiography Doglapan. The chapter that specifically highlights Grover’s cheeky rift with his wife Madhuri is titled ‘How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced’.

It all began when Ashneer Grover met a colleague, and the duo began discussing the latter’s plan to get married. In the excerpt from his book, Grover mentioned that his friend came across a matchmaker just like Sima Taparia. The friend also revealed feeling Kiara Advani is his ideal match. The conversation struck a chord with Grover and reminded him of an interaction with his mother wherein she teased him for becoming a big personality.

At this point, Ashneer joked, “Aap ko pata nahi hai market mein aaj kal kya chal raha hai. Aaj ke din shaadi ho rahi hoti na toh Kiara Advani ka rishta aata aapke bete ke liye (You don’t know what is happening in the market these days. If I was to get married now, I could be marrying Kiara Advani)". While the comment was nothing more than a joke, it ended up becoming a big bother for his wife Madhuri.

She gave Grover a silent treatment as they boarded a flight together after the conversation. Madhuri wouldn’t talk until Grover pressed her to eat and coaxed her into talking. “Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)," was the response of his wife.

For the next 30 minutes, Madhuri blasted the BharatPe co-founder for his snide remark. She reminded him of the time when he was nobody but still, she decided to marry him. When Ashneer shared the details of their conversation with other sharks, it became a reason for his leg pulling.

Ashneer Grover rose to fame for his ‘Doglapan’ remark on the first season of Shark Tank India. But he did not make a comeback in season 2.

