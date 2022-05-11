When Kim Kardashian Approached Travis Barker for Advice Before Starting ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Keeping up with the Kardashians has turned out to be one of the most successful reality tv shows in the history of American television. Before its creation, there must be a lot of thinking and contemplation about its planning and how it should work. Well, we are sure there was much thinking and conversations before the show kick-started. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend Travis Barker who had faced the camera with his family in Meet The Barkers, recalled the time when Kim Kardashian approached him for advice before signing the deal for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Blink 182 drummer spoke talked about what he told Kim when the family was starting out with their reality show. Barker revealed to Vanity Fair how he encouraged Kim for the same saying, “I said, as long as you have nothing to hide with your family and you want to put it all out there, do it. It’s wild to think what it has become."

At the time, Barker didn’t know that not only would he feature on their reality show but also star in their new show The Kardashians after finding in Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian. KUWTK aired its first season in 2007 and went to remain a successful show for 20 seasons.

The 46-year-old musician also mused on his own reality show which ended after two seasons. Barker stated that he ended it after producers on the show asked him to create drama. The music artist also spoke about his relationship with Kourtney adding that he’s very “protective" of it and that he would never want to jeopardize it because it’s sacred.

For the unversed, the two lovebirds Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October last year. The couple’s romantic engagement was recently featured in The Kardashians’ new episode. Fans also got a glimpse of how the drummer went down on one knee to propose to Kourtney.

