When KK Took Up a Sales Job to Marry His Lady Love, Left the Job After Three Months

Krishnakumar Kunnath, who had the stage name KK, died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. The Indian film and music industries were shattered and his fans were left heartbroken as soon as the news surfaced on the Internet. The 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna and two children. Jyoti and KK were childhood sweethearts, who got hitched in the year 1991. Quite a number of times, KK has revealed that his wife was one of his strongest support systems while he was finding his foot in the industry.

Earlier this year, when KK appeared on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Dr Palash Sen, and Shaan, he shared some insights from his love life. During a chat with Kapil, the 53-year-old revealed that in order to marry his lady love Jyoti, he had to take up a sales job. KK revealed that because he was unemployed at that time, his in-laws wanted him to get a job before marriage. KK did that job for three months and got frustrated, following which he quit. His wife and his father supported his dream of becoming a musician. For the unversed, KK’s first album titled Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favourite, especially among school-college students.

Advertisement

However, before the big break, he sang around 3500 jingles in advertisements. Following his album, KK made his Bollywood debut with the song “Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan" in the film Maachis. The song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and his co-singers were Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal. Later, when KK sang Tadap Tadap in the Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it became a turning point in his career.

KK never looked back and went on to give us some remarkable chartbuster songs which will live on and carry his legacy forward.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.