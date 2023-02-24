Kumar Sanu, one of the most popular playback singers of the 90s, rules the hearts of many even today with his melodious voice. The singer often makes appearances in reality shows and shares his experiences with superstars or with fans. In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kumar Sanu appeared as a guest, revealing that he once sang a song 16 times at gunpoint while performing and escaped from there with great difficulty.

During the chat with Kapil Sharma, Kumar Sanu said that once he had a show in Patna, (Bihar) where he was performing and people were enjoying the show. “After a while, I saw that some of them were sitting in the front with AK47 rifles and whatever songs I used to sing, they would fire in the air.

Advertisement

Recalling the event, the Aashiqui singer shared that around 6 to 7 holes were there in the tent because of the firing, but he ignored it and continued to perform. “I started singing Main Duniya Bhula Doonga, and the moment I switch the song, one of the men with the rifle came and told me who asked you to stop singing this song. The man was under the influence of alcohol and also mentioned that it was his favourite song. He then said to me, ‘Sanu ji, I want to hear this song once more and you have to sing this song for me’. Hearing this I was scared."

The singer also mentioned that he tried to convince the man that he would sing a different song from him but all went in vain. Kumar Sanu stated that the man pointed the gun towards him, and he started singing the track again. He even sang the song 16 times that day. “They came on the stage with guns and started singing. When I saw that it was taking a bad turn, I hurriedly left from the backside and stayed at a nearby hotel. The firing continued there till 5 am," he added.

Sanu got his big break in the industry when composer duo Nadeem-Shravan gave him a chance to give his voice to almost all the songs in Mahesh Bhatt’s musical blockbuster Aashiqui, which was released in 1990.

Advertisement

The singer has completed three decades in the industry and has delivered several hits, including Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam, Lal Dupate Wali Tera Naam To Bata and Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here