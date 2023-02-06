Home » News » Movies » When Lata Mangeshkar And Noor Jehan Met In No Man's Land Between India-Pakistan

When Lata Mangeshkar And Noor Jehan Met In No Man's Land Between India-Pakistan

It's the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer passed away last year.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 20:23 IST

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, and it’s her first death anniversary. Even after her demise, her voice is immortal. On her first death anniversary, let’s celebrate her life and share with you an emotional anecdote.

Did you know that Lata Mangeshkar and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan once met in the no man’s land between India and Pakistan? Annu Kapoor, on his show Suhana Safar, shared that the two legendary singers met on the no man’s land between India and Pakistan. He recollected that the incident is mentioned in a book by music director C Ramchandra. Quoting the book, Kapoor said, “When people around them saw them getting emotional, they also had tears in their eyes." Notably, Noor Jehan left India after the Partition.

When Lata Mangeshkar met Noor Jehan for the first time

A lot is owed to director Master Vinayak’s Hindi films. Many of his films were mostly shot at Shalini Studios in Kolhapur. Noor Jehan brought her husband and little son to Kolhapur once for a movie. Jehan was very popular at the time and Lata was also influenced by her songs. And this is where they first met.

Even after the Partition, Lata didi and Noor Jehan’s friendship survived. Once, Noor Jehan also called and expressed her desire to meet Lata Mangeshkar. At the time, there was tension between India and Pakistan. But both of them solved the problem by meeting in no man’s land.

Lata Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on February 6, 2022, after testing positive for COVID-19. But the singer’s voice and songs still ring in our ears and minds, and will always do.

