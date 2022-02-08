When Lata Mangeshkar Carried Buckets of Water For Waheeda Rehman

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 leaving lakhs of her fans teary eyed. The legendary singer will always remain alive in our hearts through her euphonious voice. Lata Mangeshkar was a fun loving and jolly natured person who spread positivity everywhere and was everyone’s favourite. Many celebrities spoke their heart out and cherished their experiences with the late singer. Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman also spoke about her close friendship with Lata Mangeshkar in a recent interview with ETimes.

Waheeda said that apart from films, she got to spend a lot of time with the late singer during stage shows. The actress recalled that she had attended many stage shows in Mumbai and the United States with Lata ji and Kishore Kumar. Once, when Waheeda asked Lata Didi to come together for a show in Bangladesh after the 1971 war the legendary singer declined to join. But, the determined Waheeda did not give up easily. She figured out Lata Mangeshkar’s weakness for chocolates. She then sent the late singer a large number of chocolates, which prompted her to say a yes. Waheeda said that Lata ji commented that I was very smart as I came to know about her weakness.

The nightingale of Bollywood, as she is lovingly called, Lata Mangeshkar was an epitome of humility. It can be gauged by the fact that once she carried buckets of water for Waheeda. The actress said that she had to spend some days in Dhaka with Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Mala Sinha, Lata Ji and Madhumati in army accommodations during their tour. She said that only Lata ji and Madhumati had separate rooms with 24 hr running water. The actress didn’t have a bath for 2 days and went to Lata ji if she could use her bathroom and she was allowed by the late singer. However, while Waheeda was inside the bathroom water supply stopped. At this point, the actress recalled calling Lata ji for help. The late singer, in one of her sweetest gestures, immediately brought buckets of water for her from outside.

The actress narrated the incident sharing the humble side of Lata Didi. Waheeda also shared that the incident left Nargis awestruck when she came to know about it.

