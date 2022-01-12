When Lata Mangeshkar Refused To Record Songs With Kishore Kumar

Every moment with Kishore Kumar was full of fun and laughter and Lata Mangeshkar knows it very well. The nightingale of India recorded many evergreen songs like Gata Rahe Mera Dil and Lag Jaa Gale with the late singer-actor-filmmaker. However, at one point of time, Lata Mangeshkar and her sister, singer Asha Bhosle, didn’t want to record songs with Kishore Kumar and the reason will make you ROFL. Last year in October, when singer Sameer Anjaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed that there was a time when Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were reluctant to sing songs with Kishore Kumar as he would make them laugh all the time.

He said on the show, ‘Lataji once narrated an anecdote related to Kishore Kumar to me. After a time, Lataji and Ashaji stopped singing with Kishore Kumar. Lataji said, ‘What Kishore does? He comes and talks to both of us and makes us laugh while telling jokes. This makes our voices tired and he goes away by singing himself.’ We said that let him sing, I will not sing with him.’

Advertisement

Sameer Anjaan had also revealed that Lataji once asked Kishore Kumar to let her finish the recording of the track Suno Kaho Kaha Suna as he was continuously making her laugh by telling jokes.

The list of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s soulful tracks is long. Some of them are - Gata Rahe Mera Dil (Guide), Kora Kagaz Tha (Aradhana), Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Jo Hasina), Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main (Ajanabee), Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (Aap Ki Kasam), Kya Yahi Pyar Hai (Rocky), Tere Chehre Se (Kabhi Kabhie), Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina (Abhimaan), Mai Solah Baras Ki (Karz) and Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin (Aandhi).

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar is currently being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday. She is 92.

Kishore Kumar died in 1987.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.