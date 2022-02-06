When Lata Mangeshkar Said She Does Not Miss Being Married: 'I Have No Room for Such Thoughts'

Lata Mangeshkar, who is known as the Nightingale of India, passed away on Sunday morning. The veteran playback singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Lata breathed her last at 8:12 am. The singer had an illustrious career, having sung over 30,000 songs and lent her voice to stars from the 1940s to as recent as the 2000s.

While Lata had four younger siblings, the singer never got married. In 2011, during a chat with Times of India on her birthday, Lata was asked if she ever missed not being married. The singe replied, “No. Everything happens according to God’s wish. Jo hote hai acche ke liye hote hai aur jo nahin hote who aur acche ke liye hote hai. Had you asked me this about four to five decades back, perhaps you would have got a different answer. But today I have no room for such thoughts."

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92; India Mourns Demise of its Nightingale

Lata was admitted to the hospital in early January and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). While she was showing signs of recovery until last week, the doctor treating her, Dr Pratik Samdani, said that her health deteriorated again and that she was critical. “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," he told ANI.

On Saturday evening, several family members and politicians visited the hospital Lata was admitted to. These include Asha Bhosle, their younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, Shraddha Kapoor and more. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai’s Shivaji Park before the last rites take place.

