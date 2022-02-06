When Lata Mangeshkar Said She Wants to Be Remembered as Someone Who Tried to Serve the Nation Through Her Songs

The void created by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar will be hard to fill, but the plethora of evergreen songs gifted by her will stay on forever. And it is through her songs that she wants the nation to remember her. Once, the legend had talked about how she would like people to remember her. She had said, “Main chahti hu ki log mujhe aise yaad kare ki maine kabhi kisika bura socha nahi, kabhi bura kiya nahi, aur apne gaane ke zariye desh ki seva karne ki koshish ki. (I want that people remember me as someone who never thought ill of others, never did anyone wrong and through my songs, tried to serve the nation.)"

“Kitna kiya woh mujhe malum nahi kyunki mei filmo mei gaati hu par iske alava mei bata nahi sakti hu par iccha bohot hai (I don’t know how much I have served my country because I sing in films but I wish to do something.)," she concluded.

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning following a multiple organ failure. Having started her singing career as a teenager, Lata has sung over 30,000 in her career. The singer lent her voice to some of the biggest leading actresses in Bollywood and also sang songs for films from other languages.

Given that her biggest musical contribution was to Bollywood, it broke fans’ hearts when the singer signed fewer projects after 2000. While she continued to give some of the biggest hits of the decade, including So Gaye Hain for Zubeidaa, Humko Humise Chura Lo for Mohabbatein, O Paalanhaare for Lagaan, the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the album of Veer Zara and Luka Chuppi for Rang De Basanti.

Following her demise, several celebrities, politicians, and sports stars expressed their grief and condolences on social media platforms.

May her soul rest in peace!

