When Late Actor Ramesh Deo Danced With Wife on Stage and Charmed Attendees

An old video of veteran actor Ramesh Deo, who died after a heart attack on February 2, is currently going viral on the Internet and making the cinephiles emotional.

Two years ago, Ramesh and his wife Seema Deo were on a stage at a public event and the song, Sur Hi Chedita, played in the background. Ramesh got up from his chair and started dancing with a lot of zest and zeal. The audience present there gave a round of applause for his enthusiasm and spontaneity. A video of this performance is now going viral and people are lauding the late actor for his ever-lasting energy and charm.

It is clear from the actor’s expressions and dance in this video that he lived life to its fullest. The young actors of today are well aware of the undying enthusiasm that Ramesh wielded. Even at the age of 90, he could walk on any stage with full confidence and enthral the audience.

Born on January 30, 1929, in Kolhapur, Ramesh’s career spanned around six decades.

He continued to work in some short films and advertisements even after he crossed 80. His film career started with the Marathi Marathi film Andhala Magto Ek Dola in 1956. He married actor Seema Deo, whose real name is Nalini Saraf. The two have two sons named Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

