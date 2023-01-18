When Late Raaj Kumar Threw Tantrums on Sets of Neel Kamal Over Fake Jewellery

Raaj Kumar, one of the legends of Indian cinema, was known for his hot temperament as much as he was known for his unconventional acting style and dialogue delivery. The late actor who has acted in films like Mother India, Paighaam, Waqt and Saudagar was known for his eccentric nature and stubbornness, with everyone being scared of him on sets. Having served as a sub-inspector of the Bombay Police before venturing into cinema, he probably carried forward his tough cop persona even after the change of profession.

Many stories of how difficult Raaj Kumar used to be on set have made rounds for decades. A similar incident took place on the sets of the 1968 film Neel Kamal, which also starred Waheeda Rehman and Manoj Kumar. Raaj Kumar played a sculptor in the film, the story of which revolved around reincarnation. In one of the scenes of the film, Raaj Kumar was supposed to wear some heavy jewellery.

However, Raaj Kumar was enraged when he realised that the prop jewellery ordered for him was fake. He refused to wear the jewellery and asked director Ram Maheshwari to bring real jewellery for him to wear, adding he wouldn’t shoot if it didn’t happen.

A lot of people tried to persuade him yet he insisted on being stubborn. Ultimately, the producer and director submitted his demands. Filmmaker Panna Lal somehow arranged for original jewellery. It took a long time to get the real ornaments and shooting was stalled for long, causing delays and financial losses. Once Raaj Kumar got the real jewellery, he wore it with gusto and gave his shot.

Neel Kamal emerged as the biggest hit of 1968. The songs Babul Ki Duayan Leti Jaa and Aaja Tujhko Pukare Mera Pyar became very famous.

