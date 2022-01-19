When Legendary Lata Mangeshkar Thought She Would Never Be Able to Sing Again

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago, is currently in the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and doctors are constantly monitoring her health.

Lata, the nightingale of India, has been ruling hearts since a very young age. She has sung more than 30,000 songs in her magical voice so far. However, not many know that she once almost lost her voice and thought that she would never be able to sing again.

Back then, Lata was asked to take complete bed rest for three months as she was suffering from pain in the intestine making it difficult to eat and drink.

Advertisement

When the legendary singer was in her early 30s, Lata was allegedly given slow poison, leading to severe pain in her stomach.

The doctors had to give her sleep injections as the condition didn’t normalise for the next three days. Her treatment went on for 10 days before she recovered. After this incident, Lata Mangeshkar’s cook was found missing. It was later reported that he used to mix slow poison in her food.

Despite this traumatic experience, Lata returned with more power. However, this question remains, “Who wanted to kill her?"

In an interview, Lata Mangeshkar said that Indian poet Majrooh Sultanpuri had a major contribution to her recovery. He supported her mentally and visited her house every evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.