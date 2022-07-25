When Lights Went Out on the Sets of Swapnil Joshi's Tu Tevha Tashi

Swapnil Joshi, the chocolate boy of Marathi cinema, is back on the small screen. Currently, he is seen working in the Zee Marathi serial Tu Tevha Tashi. The actor constantly shares amazing stories from the sets. Fans also like to know more about what all goes on behind the scenes.

Recently, Swapnil shared a new video from the sets of Tu Tevha Tashi. Sharing the BTS video, the actor wrote “Yesterday while shooting on the set, the lights went out! It was completely dark for some time. Lightmen were doing their work, checking connections, and we all as a team were enjoying that silence! Can’t say it in words, but that silence made us like a team!"

The post was loved by his fans. One of them commented, “Very nice sir." Another said, “Lovely". The video garnered 56.8 k views within a day.

The series is a Marathi-language television drama directed by Mandar Devasthali and distributed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The show features Shilpa Tulaskar in the lead role along with Abhidnya Bhave, and Suhas Joshi playing the supporting roles. It is broadcasted on the Zee Marathi channel from Monday to Saturday at 8:00 pm.

The show revolves around a love story between two people in their 40s who have experienced many ups and downs in their lives. Anamika Dixit and Saurabh Patwardhan were college classmates. Anamika was Saurabh’s ladylove, yet he never proposed to her. Their lives changed when they graduated from college. They reconnect after a long separation and begin a new chapter in their lives. This series is currently one of the popular shows on Zee Marathi.

On the work front, Swapnil has done some of the most successful series in television such as Krishna, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta as well as films like Duniyadari, Mumbai Pune Mumbai, and many more. He has also done many comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya in Hindi Industry.

He was last seen in the Marathi horror film Bali. The movie is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by GSEAMS. The film is bankrolled by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik Nishandar and features Pooja Sawant in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a widowed father and his seven-year-old son, who starts talking to a mysterious nurse. Although the movie was initially scheduled to release theatrically it was postponed because of a pandemic. The film premiered on OTT on December 9, last year.

