When Mahesh Bhatt Said His Family Will Miss Him if He Dies but Will Be Happy He 'Left Them a Goldmine'

Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 74th birthday today. Father to Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh has often found himself in hot soups. Married twice, years back, the filmmaker once said that he feels ‘family as a unit is not as supportive as it is perceived.’ During his interview with Simmi Garewal in the year 1998, Bhatt commented on the same and said that it is a cultural goal to be a great family member and one has to suffer to live up to that role.

Although he belongs to a large family, his notion about family as a unit is different. Bhatt further explained, “The role-playing is what culture uses because it suits those individuals who’re living off you, like if I don’t become a means of fulfilment for my brother who wants to live off me, he says I am a bad brother. If I’m no longer a meal ticket for my family, they say ‘he’s not a good family member.’" When asked if his family would be bothered about him if he were broke, he denied it and said that he cannot rely on anybody.

He also added that after he dies, even though his family will say that they miss him, they will be content if he leaves them a fortune. Bhatt believes that it is the goals that tie people to one another and when those goals change, the relationships die with them. He even gave an example of how people fight for money when the eldest member of the family dies. “When I drop dead, I know my family will say ‘oh my dear papa, oh my dear husband, we miss him,’ but they would be happy that I left them a goldmine," he mentioned.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt will be co-producing the third sequel of Aashiqui 3 which will be featuring Sidharth Malhotra and his daughter Alia Bhat.

