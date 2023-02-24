Director-producer Mahesh Bhatt is known for his bold movies like Murder, Jism, Jurm, Raaz, Misguided, Woh Lamhe, and Chahat. He has often gotten involved in controversies for his movies and his bold statements, as well as his personal life. Mahesh Bhatt made headlines for his extra-marital affair with late actress Parveen Babi and second marriage with Soni Razdan. What caused a lot of furore in the media was one of his photos with his daughter Pooja Bhatt, in which both were seen sharing a liplock.

The photo was too bold for its time, as it was in the 80s. It caused a state of panic among viewers. Both father and daughter received a lot of hate filled-comments too. Many couldn’t even fathom the reason the most famous filmmaker would strike such a pose with his daughter. Keep reading this space to know more about it.

As stated in the reports, Pooja, who was in her early twenties, had appeared on the cover page of the leading daily magazine Stardust. For the cover photo, she shared a liplock moment with Mahesh and was even sitting on his lap. This photo grabbed many eyeballs and caused so much controversy in the media circles, that Mahesh had to call a press conference — but not for issuing any clarification. As stated in the reports, he said something which escalated this controversy further. He said, “If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her." After this statement, fans were left extremely disgruntled by the filmmaker.

This was not the only time Mahesh’s personal life came under scrutiny. An old video of the director with the late actress Jiah Khan resurfaced on social media and went viral on the internet. In this video, Mahesh Bhatt is seen talking to the then 16-year-old Jiah with one of his arms around her shoulder and their hands intertwined. The duo is also seen sharing a laugh. The video is believed to be from the early 2000s.

This video brought in another outpour of hate comments for the veteran director and many even raised questions about his morals and ethics.

