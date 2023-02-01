Mumbai is not always kind to the struggling actors, who go through extremely difficult experiences in life after coming to this city. That’s what everyone has learnt over the past many years. Aspiring actors are required to leave no stone unturned for making their name a prominent one in Mumbai. A similar struggle was experienced by the popular Marathi comedian Makarand Anaspure and he talked about it in an interview with a media portal. Affectionately called Makya, at one point, Makarand faced difficulty even in operating the faucet. Makarand has recounted a hilarious incident in an interview, which will surely bring a smile to the faces of his fans.

The Rangaa Patangaa actor remembered that he used to pass his time sitting in a library when there were no projects. One fine day, while spending his time in the library, he felt thirsty and queued in a line assembled for drinking water. As his turn came, the Zelya actor got the biggest shock of his life. There was no water. He could see the faucet but didn’t have any idea about how it was to be operated. Makarand cursed his luck and thought that the water was over.

Advertisement

While standing out of the line, Makarand faced yet another surprise. The Marathi comedian thought that if there was no water supply, why were people still lined up? He felt that something was amiss and decided to give it a second try. He felt that there was some connection between the water supply and the faucet. The actor tried his level best to turn it on and finally was delighted to see water gushing out. Makarand couldn’t help laughing at this achievement and revealed that it took him half an hour to learn how the tap functioned.

Read all the Latest Movies News here