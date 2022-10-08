When Mehmood Ali Came To Amitabh Bachchan’s Rescue To Help Him Master A Dance Step

Amitabh Bachchan is a star par excellence. In the last five decades that he has entertained Indian audiences, we have come to love and revere him. Be it his unique dialogue delivery style in his baritone voice to his unconventional dancing style, we just love everything about the Big B of Bollywood.

However, stardom takes a lot of time to achieve and even the bold and confident senior Bachchan was at one point in time, a nervous and shaky newcomer. There was a time during his early days in the industry when he was unable to match steps with a song due to nervousness.

However, legendary late actor Mehmood Ali came to his rescue at the time and it was through his sheer motivation that Amitabh aced the dance sequence and took a step closer to the superstardom he was to achieve. It was back in the 1990s that the late Mehmood opened up about the incident on Shekhar Suman’s popular show Movers and Shakers.

As narrated by Mehmood, it all happened during the shooting of the 1972 cult film Bombay to Goa, where Amitabh shared screen space with Mehmood. The hit song ‘Dekhna Na Haye re socha na’ from the movie is still popular after 50 years and had some great dance steps performed by Amitabh in a bus full of passengers. However, it was during this very sequence that the actor developed cold feet and retreated to his room. In a shaky voice, he told Mehmood that he could not do it as he was unable to follow the choreography.

Mehmood then pepped him up by saying that anyone who can walk can also dance. He further went to the choreographer and asked him to okay the shot even if Amitabh made mistakes and also instructed the supporting actors playing the passengers in the bus to applause, irrespective of faults. “Applause is the medicine an actor needs’, he said to them.

When the shot began, Amitabh did make mistakes but as both the choreographer and the supporting cast started applauding, he became more confident with each shot and soon was at his best, acing the song with perfection. Both the song and the movie became huge successes, giving Amitabh his first hit in the industry.

