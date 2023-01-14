When MG Ramachandran Was Shot At Point Blank Range By Fellow Actor MR Radha

Tamil Film Industry is now brimming with a lot of male superstars like Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth. They all have received adulation from cine goers for their splendid performances over the years. But there was a time when Tamil films were synonymous with just one name, who dominated the movie scene for nearly three decades: MG Ramachandran.

Apart from acting, MGR is also remembered for an unfortunate incident wherein he was almost killed by a fellow actor MR Radha. This incident occurred a day before the release of MGR’s film Thaikku Thalaimagan on January 13, 1967. It was also the time when MGR was campaigning for his political party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

According to reports, MR Radha visited MGR’s house with producer KK Vasu. Vasu’s film Petralthan Pillaya starring MGR as a hero and MR Radha as the antagonist became a box-office success. Vasu decided to repeat this hit hero-villain combination in another film. For this, he and MR Radha visited MGR’s house at St Thomas’ Mount, where they were received warmly.

Advertisement

They were exchanging pleasantries and having a good time when suddenly, a heated argument broke out between MR. Radha and MGR. The Idhe Naa Savaal actor accused MGR of deliberately destroying his career and angrily stood up to exit. All of a sudden, MR Radha took out a revolver tucked into his dhoti and shot MGR at point blank range.

MGR sustained a bullet injury on his neck and lower portion of his left ear. Vasu was extremely shocked by this sudden turn of events, but suddenly gathered his senses and pounced on him. He tried to stop him from shooting again, but MR Radha wriggled from his clutches and shot himself twice.

Both the actors were rushed to the Government Hospital, Royapettah, for immediate treatment of their bleeding injuries and later to the General Hospital, Madras. Both were reported out of danger after doctors performed emergency operations. P Lakshmanan, Sessions Judge, Madras sentenced MR Radha to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for having attempted to murder MGR.

Read all the Latest Movies News here