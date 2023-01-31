Nandmuri Taraka Ratna has been critical ever since he collapsed during a political rally on Friday, January 27. He is currently receiving treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. After the incident, the fans are trying to dig for more information about his personal as well as professional life. The actor is not much active on social media.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao alias NTR. He is the elder cousin to Jr NTR.

Taraka rose to fame for his work in Amaravathi and the web series titled 9 Hours. He is married to Alekhya Reddy. The couple’s love story is not a film itself. In an old interview, Alekhya revealed that Taraka was a senior in her sister’s school in Chennai. But they met in Hyderabad through a common friend. They were good friends until Taraka proposed to her.

Alekhya, at that time, suggested talking with their parents. She also mentioned that in the initial days, her parents didn’t agree as they didn’t have a good opinion about the film industry. Even the Nandamuri family opposed their relationship because Alekhya was earlier married and had a divorce.

But her maternal uncle Vijayasai Reddy supported their relationship. They got married at Sanghi Temple on August 12, 2012. In 2013, the couple welcomed their daughter Nishka. For a few years, the couple had no connections with the family. But on Taraka Ratna’s birthday, everyone met. Taraka Ratna is the son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, brother of the late Nandmuri Harikrishna.

A few hours ago, Chiranjeevi shared a health update on Twitter. His tweet is loosely translated as, “It was a great relief to hear that brother Tarakaratna is recovering quickly and there is no further danger. Wishing him a full recovery soon and returning home to those doctors who saved him from this situation. Thank God for that. May you have a long and healthy life, dear Tarakaratna! (sic)."

Last week, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during the Padyatra of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He reportedly had suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

