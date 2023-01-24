When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Revealed He Never Visited Their Kids, Insulted Her

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently reacted to the FIR filed against her by the actor’s mother. Aaliya was booked for allegedly trespassing on his property and voluntarily causing hurt on the complaint of Nawaz’sb mother, Mehrunsia Siddiqui. The couple has been in the headlines since 2020 after Aaliya made some revelations about their marriage. In 2020, the actor’s wife accused him of being an absent father, disrespecting her in public.

In a chat with The Times of India, Aaliya shared that they have been living separately for more than four years and the Kick actor makes excuses when she asks him to meet their children. “I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me ‘papa kahan hai?’, ‘kahan shoot kar rahe hai?’ I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?" she added.

She also mentioned that even being in Mumbai working at his office, Nawaz never visited their kids. “When I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, have people to meet. So I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with a shoot," she stated.

She even recalled an incident involving actor Manoj Bajpayee, when the actor visited their house, the Scared Games actor humiliated her. “I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like ‘tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo’, these were his words."

Sharing the FIR copy on Instagram Aaliya wrote, “Shocking.. My genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by Police. However, I enter my Husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice this way."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife alleged that she is a victim of domestic violence, the prime reason for her demand for separation. However, in 2021, she went back on her decision to divorce Nawazuddin.

