When Neena Gupta Inspired Us With Her Fitness And Fashion Journey

Neena Gupta is one actress who has inspired everyone with her fitness and fashion. From schooling trolls to making her point crisp and clear, Neena Gupta has always left everyone praising her. Today, the Badhaai Ho actress has turned a year older and wiser and is celebrating her 63rd birthday.

On her special day, let’s take a look at how Neena Gupta inspires with her fitness and fashion game. The actress’ sartorial picks have been unmissable and out-of-the-box. From wearing sarees, shorts, jeans to gowns, Neena has never failed to leave the fashion critics impressed with her fashion choices.

Not just her fashion, even her fitness even at the age of 63 is impressive. Once, in a video, Neena Gupta shared her fitness mantras. She shared, “Main sabse pehle ek aise topic ke bare main baat karna chahti hun jiske bare main sab log mujhse puchte hai. Motapa kaise kum kare, diet kare?"

“Kya kare, har roz nai nai diets aajati hai, kabhi Keto aa jata hai, vo fasting wala aa jata hai, pehle General Motors diet aaya tha. Log try karte rehte hai, apne aap ko bhookha marte rehte hai, usse shareer main kuch kameeya bhi paida jo jati hai jo aage jake pata chalega," added Gupta.

Neena Gupta also shared that almost everyone has their tips and tricks to look fit and it gets difficult to make a choice. Talking about how she maintains a perfect body, Neena said that she is 60 plus and she has a lot of problems. But the actress makes sure that she walks for one hour daily and does yoga in the morning.

“Wazan kum hota hai sirf khana control karne se aur sabse mushkil wohi hai, hum kisliye jeete hai? Khaane ke liye na," concluded Gupta.

Daily walks help her with flexibility and toning of her body. Yoga helps her with mental calmness and helps her with stretching her body. Neena is a vegetarian and that also helps her keep her fitness on track.

