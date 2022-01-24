When Neetu Declared Guthhi Her 'Bahurani' on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is a super hit among audiences of all age groups. Apart from the performers and host Kapil Sharma, celebrity guests add charm to the show. In 2017, Neetu Kapoor had reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with her husband late Rishi Kapoor. During the episode, Neetu expressed her desire to meet her bahurani. This was a reference to the character of Guthi played by Sunil Grover on the show.

Neetu Kapoor famously told Dr Mashoor Gulati, another character played by Grover, “I think you have a sister, who is married to my son. The honeymoon has also happened."

Advertisement

Soon, Sunil Grover was shown romancing with Ranbir Kapoor in his Guthhi get-up.

And then, Neetu expressed her desire to meet her daughter-in-law before the end of the show and said, “I would like to give her my bracelets". When Sunil turned up as Guthhi in a red salwar suit, both Rishi and Neetu complimented and declared her as the ideal daughter-in-law. This was followed by Kapil teasing Neetu about choosing Gutthi as a daughter-in-law for her son.

Neetu replied to Kapil, “What can I do about what has already happened? Got married, honeymooned. All I needed to do was to make Guthhi wear the bracelets. On this, Kapil quipped, “Well, I think you should have handcuffed her, that would’ve been better." This drew chuckles from the audience.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been in a relationship with Alia Bhatt for some time now. The two will also be seen together in the upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ranbir’s friend Ayan Mukherji. They will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, which was postponed further owing to the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.