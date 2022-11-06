When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed He Wanted a Daughter, Said 'Want to be Best Dad...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to a baby girl today, November 6. The celebrity couple were seen visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day. Around noon, the new mom took to her social media handle to share the news with her fans and followers. As Ranbir and Alia welcome their daughter, here’s a throwback to the time when the new dad expressed his willingness to have a baby girl.

Alia announced her pregnancy in June this year, two months after her wedding. In July, when Ranbir was busy promoting his film Shershaah, he was seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. During the episode, he interacted with Rupali Ganguly, who gave him parenting tips as well. In the episode, Ranbir asked Rupali, “Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hu? (You will help me in being the best dad in the world. Will to tell me what can I do?)"

He then added that, “Mujhe beti hi chahiye. (I want a daughter)" The Anupamaa actress then trains Ranbir on how to hold a baby and change its diapers. While cradling the baby doll, Ranbir says, “Ale le meri beti."

Meanwhile, soon after delivering her baby, Alia posted on Instagram expressing their feelings as new parents. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

