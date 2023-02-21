Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended her hubby and rockstar Nick Jonas’ concert in Las Vegas. The videos and clips from the concert are going viral on social media. The same day, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas spoke about their daughters during an interview backstage. The singer was asked about how he celebrated Valentine’s day with Priyanka and daughter Malti and the hitmaker revealed that he kind of goofed up by dropping the cake.

While speaking with Extra, Nick talked about his daughter Malti, and how they celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023. He said, “I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine’s Day is all about – giving back."

Take a look at the video here:

It was just last month that Priyaka’s little angel Malti Marie made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The one-year-old attended the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30, where she sat on mom Priyanka’s lap as her dad and uncles accepted their star. Recently, Priyanka shared a cute photo of Malti as the family celebrated Valentine’s Day together. “My forever Valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones…" she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Of late, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had been careful to hide Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ face in the photos they shared of their little girl, who was born via a surrogate in January 2022. However, since last month, the parents have shared glimpses of their daughter’s face in their social media posts.

Priyanka Chopra recently turned cheerleader for hubby Nick Jonas during her live concert in Las Vegas. Several videos and pictures from the gig surfaced online in which Priyanka is seen cheering for her hubby and also grooving in her place. The couple also posed for pictures together.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Priyanka, Nick wrote, “Vegas with you (red heart) Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmery black co-ord set layered with a fur jacket, while Nick looked handsome in a black shirt and matching pants.

In December 2018, Nick and Priyanka married in a lavish three-day celebration in Rajasthan, and went on to host a few wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as the US.

