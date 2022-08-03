When Nitin Gadkari Helped Rajinikanth, His Family Out of a Traffic Jam

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently honoured at the Amrit Ratan Samman, a special programme organised by News18 India at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The show was organised against the backdrop of the Amrit Festival of Independence. The superstar couldn’t attend the event and it was his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who accepted the award on his behalf and thanked everyone.

Through a video message, Rajinikanth said, “Thank you to Network18. I am grateful for this honour. Due to my busy schedule, I could not attend this function. My daughter Aishwaryaa will take my honour on my behalf."

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event and was all praises for Rajinikanth. He talked about his humble nature and said that despite being a superstar, Rajinikanth is very down-to-earth. He also called Rajinikanth a good human being. Nitin Gadkari said that Rajinikanth’s stardom is known to all and he is a very big name and person.

During the event, Nitin Gadkari also talked about the incident when he helped Rajinikanth and his family. Recalling the incident, Gadkari said that once Rajinikanth had gone to watch a match at Brabourne Stadium with his family and the then president Pratibha Patil was also there. Due to the security of the president, there was a huge traffic jam and Rajinikanth and his family were stuck in the jam.

Nitin Gadkari added that seeing Rajinikanth and his family in the jam, he helped them out of it and took them to his house for tea. Hearing this, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa also recalled the incident and said, “Yes, I remember That Gadkari Ji saw us and stopped the car and helped us."

Rajinikanth was born on December 12, 1950, and his journey to becoming a superstar was not easy. He also had his share of ups and downs. But now, he is the recipient of various awards, including the National Award.

