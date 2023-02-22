Home » News » Movies » When Nutan Was Denied Entry To Nagina's Premiere

When Nutan Was Denied Entry To Nagina's Premiere

Several critics regard Nagina as one of the important works, catapulting Nutan to fame.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Nutan was born in 1936 and she was only 15 years old when Nagina was released.
Nutan was born in 1936 and she was only 15 years old when Nagina was released.

February 21 marked the 32nd death anniversary of Nutan, who passed away at the age of 54 in 1991 due to cancer. Nutan was one of the most celebrated actresses in the history of Hindi cinema. She worked with industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and Dev Anand and left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with her acting prowess in films like Saudagar, Tere Ghar Ke Samne and others.

Nutan’s journey in the film industry was replete with several milestones and a shocking incident as well. She essayed the lead role in the film Nagina directed by Ravindra Dave. The film was given an A certificate by the censor board. When Nagina was released in 1951, she was extremely excited to be a part of the film premiere and hoped for a rousing reception. Nutan went with her family friend Shammi Kapoor but to her shock and dismay, she was stopped at the gate as she was underage. She was not allowed to see her film! This was a one-of-its-kind incident where the actress did not have the pleasure of watching her film. Nutan was born in 1936 and she was only 15 years old when Nagina was released.

Advertisement

Nagina thrived on its box office run and according to Box office India, it was among the ten highest-grossing films at the time of its release. Several critics regard Nagina as one of the important works, which catapulted Nutan to fame.

Director Ravindra Dave was also appreciated immensely. According to author Jagdish Bhatia, in his book Celebrities: A Comprehensive Biographical Thesaurus of Important Men and Women in India, director Dave “took the cine world by storm" with this film, which, “under his supervision, very suspense subject treated so slickly well photographed".

RELATED NEWS

For those who have not watched Nagina, it is a mystery-crime thriller crafted with excellence by Ravindra Dave. The story revolves around the life of Shreenath (Nasir Khan) who gets framed for murder but fortunately manages to escape.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 22, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 10:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks