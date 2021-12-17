When Padmini Kolhapure Had to Slap Rishi Kapoor 8 Times While Shooting For Prem Rog

Yesteryear actor Padmini Kolhapure had to slap Rishi Kapoor at least 8 times while shooting for a scene of ‘Prem Rog’. The actor revealed this secret in a recent interview with a media house. She said that director Raj Kapoor had asked her to do so for the perfection in the scene.

Reports say Padmini recalled a scene from her 1982 film Prem Rog with late actor Rishi Kapoor. The scene involved the actor slapping Rishi 7-8 times. Padmini said that at first, she hit Rishi slowly on his cheek to perform the scene. However, the actor’s father and the film’s director Raj Kapoor asked her to slap him hard.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Padmini recalled the shooting days and said, “I remember the slapping scene. I had to slap Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and had to synchronize the slap scene with the action. I was hitting very slowly so that Rishi doesn’t get hurt, but Raj uncle did not want this. He wanted me to slap as hard as I could and said, ‘No, no, you slap without any hesitation. I want a real shot.’ Then Chintu told me, ‘you go ahead and slap me’."

Advertisement

Padmini further added, “In the first take, my hand would get slow near his cheek, but then Raj uncle would say - ‘no, I don’t want such a soft slap. Then we had to take some 7-8 retakes for that shot. If I got slapped like this, I would have either fainted or died there."

The film ‘Prem Rog’ was a romantic film wherein Rishi Kapoor’s character, Dev, falls in love with an upper-caste widow Manorama, played by Padmini Kolhapure. The screenplay of the film was written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra. The film was highly appreciated by the critics and was a huge hit at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.