When Paresh Rawal Proposed To Swaroop Sampat On Their First Meeting

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal turned 67 on May 30. The Babu Bhaiyya of Bollywood was recently seen in Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) in which he shared the character that the late Rishi Kapoor played. However, not many are aware that his love story with his wife was no less than a film. It was more like love at first sight.

On this occasion, let’s shed some light on an interesting anecdote from his personal life. The story involves Paresh Rawal, his wife Swaroop Sampat and their meeting for the first time. The actor proposed to Swaroop for marriage on that day itself and then didn’t speak to her for a year. After 12 years of their first meeting, in 1987, they got married.

In an interview with BollywoodShaadis in 2018, Swaroop revealed that she had gone to see an intercollegiate play by Paresh Rawal. But due to violence and hate speech in this play, everyone stood up and went out.

“I was wearing a pink sari and handing out the brochure. Paresh appears, walking with a friend, and says that he is going to marry me. After that, he didn’t speak to me for a year," said Swaroop.

Later, in 2021, Paresh Rawal said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “I was like, this girl will be my wife. My friend Mahendra Joshi was with me. He told me, “You know that in the company you are working in, she is the daughter of your boss." So I said, “Whoever’s daughter or sister! I will marry her only."

Needless to say, he is one of the country’s most beloved actors. Paresh Rawal made his cinematic debut in 1984 with a Gujarati film and primarily played supporting and negative roles in the Hindi films of the 1980s and 1990s.

However, since the turn of the century, the actor has made comedy his forte. From Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri to Dr Ghungroo in Welcome, he has won the hearts of the audience numerous times with his outstanding performances.

