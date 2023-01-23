When Parveen Babi Made Danny Denzongpa’s Girlfriend Kim Yashpal 'Uncomfortable'

Hindi film industry’s glam queen Parveen Babi is still remembered for her brilliant fashion choices and her stellar body of work as an actress. The late diva changed the way actresses were depicted on screen in the 70s and 80s. Apart from the professional front, her relationship with Danny Denzongpa was the talk of the town back in the day. This relationship ended after some time. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Danny described that despite their breakup, Parveen used to interfere in his personal life which made actress Kim Yashpal — his new girlfriend — uncomfortable. In a shocking incident, Parveen dared to watch the film in Danny’s bedroom — something they found when they returned from the sets of a film.

Danny said that such behaviour of one’s ex could make his current partner extremely uncomfortable. In an interview with Filmfare, he said that if your ex keeps walking into the house anytime, it would be difficult for any girl to accept. The Mere Apne actor requested Parveen not to interfere in his personal life after the breakup but she’d say, “We don’t have anything between us, we are friends." Frustrated with this behaviour, he requested Mahesh Bhatt, who was dating Parveen at the time, to put some sense into her.

Advertisement

Danny further said that he and Parveen lived together for four years, but gradually they drifted apart and separated on a good note. Despite the separation, they continued to remain good friends. But Parveen’s health started to decline rapidly. Danny noticed it when he went to her house for dinner and started blowing on one of the silver conches on the table. He noticed that Parveen got extremely scared of this thing. It was at this point, Mahesh told him that Parveen is getting extremely scared of anything these days.

Instead of getting cured, Parveen’s medical condition continued to deteriorate and unfortunately, she was found dead in her apartment on January 22, 2005.

Read all the Latest Movies News here