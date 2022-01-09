When Pregnant Archana Puran Singh Danced in Mini Skirt on Raja Hindustani Set

Who all remember the evil stepmother of Aarti Sehgal Hindustani (played by Karisma Kapoor) in the 1996 film Raja Hindustani? The character was played by Archana Puran Singh. But did you know that she was pregnant when she was shooting for the film? The actress, who appears as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled how she filmed Raja Hindustani during her pregnancy days on the comedy show. In a new ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show, The Whistleblower actress Sonali Kulkarni can be seen sharing how she shot a particular sequence for Singham (2011) when she was pregnant.

Sonali Kulkarni’s anecdote reminded Archana Puran Singh of the time when she danced around on the sets of Raja Hindustani in a miniskirt while being pregnant and sang, ‘Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon.’ She told The Whistleblower cast and Kapil Sharma that director Dharmesh Darshan had asked her if she wanted to take a break as he was willing to wait for her but she did not want to delay the film. She hilariously added: ‘Miniskirt pehen kar main racket aise aise ghuma rahi hoon aur gaana gaa rahi hoon, Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon (Wearing a miniskirt, I am swinging a racket and singing, ‘I am still young’).’

Raja Hindustani starred Aamir Khan as a poor cab driver named Raja Hindustani and Karisma Kapoor as rich young woman Aarti Sehgal from the city. The duo fall in love with each other but Aarti Sehgal’s stem-mother Shalini Mitra, who wants to acquire all wealth of Aarti, creates differences between the couple.

The film also featured Suresh Oberoi as Bakshrath Sehgal, Tiku Talsania, Farida Jalal, Pramod Moutho, Johnny Lever and Mohnish Behl. Raja Hindustani won several awards for its story and soundtracks.

