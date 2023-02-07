Preity Zinta, who is known as the ‘Dimple Queen’ of Bollywood, ruled the silver screen in the 90s. The actress made her acting debut in 1998 with the romantic thriller film Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala playing the lead roles. Later, she acted in various popular movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer Zara, Salaam Namaste, and Krissh to name a few.

Apart from her amazing acting skills, Preeti also made headlines for her relationship. The name of this diva has been associated with many Bollywood actors, businessmen, and Indian cricketers.

Preity Zinta, known for her bold and outspoken style, always openly expressed her views and opinions on every issue from her professional to personal life. In addition, Preity Zinta is the first Bollywood actress to purchase an IPL team. During the IPL, the name of this actress has also been associated with a famous Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The news that Yuvraj Singh and Preeti were dating made headlines in the early days of the Indian Premier League. Let us inform you that Yuvraj Singh was the captain of Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab. As a result, they were frequently seen together during the match. However, in an interview with DNA news, Preeti said that she is a very private person and she was very surprised when people published so many things about her without asking her.

The actress further said that although she does not pay much attention to the rumours, whatever has been published about her and Yuvraj Singh, she has been hurt a lot. Preeti further said that she sees Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee as her brothers. She also said that she goes and ties rakhi to Yuvraj and Brett Lee.

However, Preeti is married to Gene Goodenough. The duo tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in a private ceremony in LA. The ceremony was attended only by their family and close friends. The couple is also the parents of two twin children, a son and a daughter named Jai and Gia.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh married model-turned-actress Hazel Keech.

