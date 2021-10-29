When Puneeth Rajkumar Paid Tribute to Dilip Kumar with a Pic of His Late Father Dr Rajkumar

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Social media was flooded with rich tributes to the star and a sea of sadness engulfed the entire film industry in the South.

A picture of P Rajkumar, which he shared when Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar passed away earlier this year is also doing the rounds on social media. In the image, P Rajkumar is seen with his father Dr Rajkumar, who was a very popular film actor during his time, and Dilip Kumar.

Dr Rajkumar acted in more than 200 movies and is also known for his singing talent. Dr Rajkumar was one of the most successful actors of the Kannada industry with 90 percent of his movies becoming blockbuster hits. Bedara Kannappa, Kasturi Nivasa, Bangarada Manushya, Operation Diamond Racket, Ondu Mutthina Kathe, Sampathige Saval and others are the best movies in his career. The replacement of Dr Rajkumar is still not found in Sandalwood.

In the video shared by Dr Rajkumr’s son P Rajkumr at the time of Dilip Kumar’s death on July 8, fans teared up seeing him with Dilip Kumar and his father and now after P Rajkumar died at a young age, this clip will ceratinly make fans emotional.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and their two daughters: Drithi and Vanditha.

