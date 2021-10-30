When Puneeth Rajkumar Recreated His Dad Rajkumar's Iconic Photo With Pigeon

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest in the family of acting legend Dr Rajkumar and a superstar in Kannada cinema, died aged 46 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Coming from a family of actors, the Power Star had carved a niche for himself and his popularity surpassed that of his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar. In 2017, the actor recreated an iconic photograph of his late father with a pigeon. The original photo was from Dr Rajkumar’s 1971 blockbuster film, Kasturi Nivasa. The photo is one of the most iconic stills in Kannada cinema.

Puneeth recreated the photo when he was shooting for his 2017 film Rajakumara. In the photo, a white pigeon can be seen sitting on his shoulder. The film also had actress Priya Anand.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of Puneeth Rajkumar and announced that full state honours would be accorded during the actor’s funeral. His mortal remains will be put to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru. The order was issued in this regard by senior IAS officer N. Manjunath Prasad, Principle Secretary to the Chief Minister on Friday.

Puneeth starred in over 29 Kannada films. He had appeared as a lead actor in a number of commercially successful films including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

