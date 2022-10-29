When Puneeth Rajkumar Spoke to His Father About the Love of His Life

Exactly a year ago, on this very day, we lost one of the most popular actors in Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar. His death has left a void in the industry and in the hearts of his fans. As we remember Appu, on his first death anniversary, let us have a look at his beautiful love story.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Revanth, who manages PRK productions, the company founded by her late husband, met the star through a common friend. For several months, they had deep conversations covering almost everything under the sun and growing close to each other. After eight months of being close friends, Puneeth realised he had actually fallen in love. He proposed to Ashwini, who accepted his marriage proposal almost immediately.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

However, Puneeth reportedly had cold feet while talking to his father, legendary actor Dr Shivakumar about the woman he wanted to marry. In an earlier interview with Metrolife, Puneeth said, “I had never spoken to them so freely and openly about such matters. It was the first time I stood before my father and told him I wanted to marry this girl I loved. He then asked me to tell my mother and soon things began falling into place."

However, although Puneeth’s family was easily convinced, things were not that easy with Ashwini’s parents. They were reportedly against the marriage and were reluctant for several months. But once they realised the couple stood their ground firmly, they ultimately accepted their relationship. Puneeth Rajkumar and Ashwini Revanth got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 1, 1999.

Read all the Latest Movies News here