When Puneeth Rajkumar Took Kannada Anchor Anushree to Dinner in Dubai

Puneeth saw that Anushree was standing in one corner and asked her whether she had eaten.

October 29, 2022

Kannada actress and host Anushree has showered praise on Puneeth.
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film Gandhada Gudi has been creating waves in the theatres. Puneeth is not only hailed as a legendary actor but also known for his philanthropic activities and down-to-earth personality. Even Kannada actress and host Anushree has showered praise on Puneeth. Anushree has never shied away from expressing her respect and adoration for Puneeth. In many interviews and social media posts, she has remembered the late actor quite fondly.

Recently, in a television show, Anushree, along with actor Prem Kumar, made an interesting revelation regarding Puneeth Rajkumar. Recalling an incident that occurred a long time back, Prem said that once Anushree had to visit Dubai to host an award function. All the actors and actresses present at the award ceremony went to have dinner after the event concluded. However, Anushree was not among them.

Puneeth saw that Anushree was standing in a corner and asked her whether she had eaten. When Anushree replied that she had not, Puneeth, being the gentleman he was, took both her and Prem for dinner at a restaurant in Dubai.

Remembering Puneeth’s kind gestures, Prem remarked that even though there were so many celebrities and guests present at the award ceremony, no one noticed or asked whether Anushree, a girl in a foreign location, had eaten or not. However, it was everyone’s favourite Appu aka Puneeth, who was different from the rest and did something so ordinary but felt to be extraordinary.

Anushree, who has hosted popular television shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada, and Dance Karnataka Dance Family War claimed to have watched Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi on the first day of its release.

She had even urged fans to come to the theatres and watch the movie for once. She dropped short clips of the film which also featured the excitement of fans to watch their favourite hero for the last time. Check them out below:

Directed by Amoghawarsha JS, Gandhada Gudi stars Puneeth and the director himself in lead roles. The docu-feature film captures the beauty of Karnataka’s wildlife and marine biodiversity.

October 29, 2022
last updated: October 29, 2022, 13:28 IST

