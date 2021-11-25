When Puneeth Rajkumar Took Time Off From Shoot to Click Photo With Fan Mob in Kolkata

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death sent a shockwave across the country. His fans initially could not fathom the news but when the reports were confirmed, they were left grieving. The cruel twist of fate snatched away a people's actor who was moving to cement his place as one of the greatest in the craft. While Puneeth primarily worked in Kannada films, his stardom and fanbase went beyond linguistic and geographical barriers. His fans still recall a 2018 incident when the actor was mobbed during the shoot of his critically acclaimed horror film Nata Sarvabhouma.

According to the News Minute, the incident happened during the last schedule of the film in the Khidirpur area of West Bengal's capital Kolkata.

Advertisement

Puneeth wrapped up the shoot and took time out to click pictures and sign autographs for the fans. Suddenly there was a flood of fans on the set and Puneeth got mobbed. In a state where very few understand Kannada, Puneeth's craze among fans was the testimony of his stardom. Despite all the chaos caused by the fans, Puneeth obliged them patiently and posed for a group photo.

Puneeth breathed his last on October 29, 2021, after suffering from a massive heart attack that morning. Puneeth was reportedly working on several projects and was scheduled to announce a few more but before that could happen, destiny took him away from fans. Puneeth was reportedly working on a documentary film based on marine life in Karnatak. The late actor had prepared for the announcement on November 1, the day of Kannada Rajyotsava (Liberation day of Karnataka).

Puneeth had also completed the shoot of his upcoming action drama, James. Now, James makers are reportedly planning to release the film on Puneeth's birth anniversary as a tribute to the late actor.

Advertisement

The actor had a number of projects lineup up including Dvitva next and an untitled film with Santosh Ananddram.

Born to legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth started his filmy career with the 2022 release Appu, however, everything came to an abrupt end with his untimely death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.