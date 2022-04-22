When Raadhika Sarathkumar Had to Slap Chiranjeevi 24 Times For a Scene

Actor Raadhika Sarathkumar made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Nyayam Kavali. Later, they went on to collaborate on many films like Mondi Ghatam, Idi Pellantara, Puli Bebbuli, Kirayi Rowdylu, Palletoori Monagadu, Abhilasha, Aradhana, and others.

From the first day of their shoot, they became close friends. There were also rumours that Radhika was dating the Megastar, but she cleared the rumours in interviews and stated that they were only good friends. This on-screen couple was quite popular back in the day.

While shooting the film Nyanam Kavali, one of the scenes demanded she slap Chiranjeevi. She was so scared of this sequence, for it was her very first Telugu film with this megastar. The scene did not come well, so they took 24 takes for it. And now that meant, the actor had to slap Chiranjeevi 24 times. By the end of the day, his cheeks had turned red. Later, she apologised to Chiranjeevi. In 1981, the film was released and it became a huge hit.

Advertisement

Now after a long time, Chiranjeevi will be seen on the big screen with his son Ram Charan. Fans are excited to witness the father-son duo on the big screen as they will be seen sharing the screen space after a long time. Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Currently, ahead of the release of the flick on April 29, Ram Charan is busy with promotions of Acharya.

Before this, Ram Charan was seen with Jr NTR in the art piece of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Ever since its release on March 25, the film has been ruling the box office. In less than one month of its release, the film has earned Rs 1100 crore worldwide. This film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.