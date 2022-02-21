When Raaj Kumar Got Angry at Salman Khan at Sooraj Barjatya’s Party

Sooraj Barjatya, a veteran Hindi film director, has directed a number of blockbusters in Bollywood. His name is associated with the Bollywood directors who pioneered the age of family dramas and remakes in Indian cinema. Barjatya will celebrate his 58th birthday on February 22.

It could be surprising for many that once at a party organised by Sooraj Barjatya, iconic actor Raaj Kumar got angry at Salman Khan. Barjatya, who made Salman Khan a household name with Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989, had organised the success party of the movie. Several Bollywood stalwarts, including Raaj Kumar, attended Sooraj Barjatya’s party. As soon as Raaj Kumar reached the venue, he told Sooraj Barjatya that he wanted to meet the film’s lead actor.

Sooraj Barjatya, according to reports, introduced Salman Khan to Raaj Kumar. It was Salman Khan’s first meeting with the veteran actor. When Raaj Kumar greeted him, Salman Khan asked, “Who are you?"

Raaj Kumar, known for his blunt nature, was shocked when he heard this from Salman, who had just grabbed limelight with his first hit movie. Raaj Kumar got angry and told Salman Khan, “Son, go ask your father who we are." Salman Khan apologised to him after this incident.

Born on February 22, 1964, Suraj started his film career with his father and made his debut as director in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya. His very first film became a superhit. Since then, Sooraj calls Salman as Prem, the character he played in the film.

Though Maine Pyar Kiya was a defining moment in Salman Khan’s career, he found himself overshadowed by co-star Bhagyashree. During an earlier interview, the actor said that his co-star Bhagyashree got married, left the cinema, and walked away with all the credit for the film.

Maine Pyar Kiya was based on a typical story of a wealthy man-meets-poor girl romance in which Prem (Salman) and Suman (Bhagyashree) fell in love and endure family differences. The film was well received by critics and audiences alike, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the 1980s.

