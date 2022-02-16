When Raaj Kumar Pulled Bappi Lahiri's Leg For His Obsession With Jewellery

The Indian music industry lost one of its gems on Tuesday night when legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at Citicare Hospital, Juhu in Mumbai. The veteran singer was 69. Bappi Lahiri was celebrated in India for his role in popularising disco music. He was called the disco king of Bollywood.

It’s no hidden truth that Bappi Lahiri loved jewellery. He was never seen in public without his ever-scintillating gold jewellery. He was also referred to as the Gold man. However, Lahiri was once trolled by the legendary actor Raaj Kumar because of his obsession with gold.

>When Raaj Kumar pulled Bappi Da’s leg:

Bappi Lahiri had a calm temperament. His first meeting with legendary Raaj Kumar was at a party. Bappi Lahiri was all decked at this party too. According to reports in the media, Raaj Kumar, seeing Bappi Da laden with jewellery, said that he had everything except for the mangalsutra.

It is said that Raaj Kumar’s comment reportedly upset Bappi Lahiri, but the latter didn’t want to spoil the party and let it pass.

>Pioneer of Disco Tracks:

Bappi Lahiri, the pioneer of disco in Bollywood in the 1980s and 1990s, composed super hit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte, and Namak Halaal, making him one of the most influential personalities in the Indian music industry. In Bengali cinema, he had a long list of soundtrack credits. He performed several of his works, including Disco Dancer’s Koi Yaha Naache Naache and Saheb’s Pyar Bina Chain Kaha. Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3 was Bappi Lahiri’s last Bollywood song

>Born in a Bengali Brahmin family:

Bappi Lahiri was born on 27 November 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. He belonged to a Bengali Brahmin family. His real name was Alokesh Lahiri.

