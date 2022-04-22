When Rajesh Khanna Had To Deliver Just One Dialogue in a Play and He Failed

Late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna’s acting earned him a massive fan base in the ’60s and ’70s. His acting in films used to leave many in love with him and teary-eyed at the same time. Despite such charismatic acting, his initial days in acting were not just trying but also below par. Shocked? Let’s tell you a bit more.

Rajesh Khanna’s first step in acting was via V.K. Sharma’s drama company INT. One of Rajesh’s friends was associated with this company. Rajesh also used to reach the venue, while the rehearsals were underway. He had a ray of hope simmering in his mind that one-day V.K. Sharma will notice him and give him a chance. His ardent desire turned out to be true soon. One actor from the play fell ill and he stepped into the shoes of that character.

Kaka had merely one dialogue in that play. His role was that of a courtier, limited to just one dialogue. The dialogue was, “Ji Huzoor, sahib ghar mein hain (Yes sir, sahib is at home)".

Rajesh Khanna worked relentlessly to perfect his dialogues but was getting nervous.

It was then the day when all his efforts were to be tested. Kaka had worked tirelessly for his act but was getting nervous at the mere thought of facing a large crowd. This nervousness knew no bounds when he saw a large audience seated to watch the play.

This nervousness had a devastating effect on his dialogue delivery. He spoke “Ji sahib, huzoor ghar mein hain (Yes sahib, sir is at home)" instead of “Ji Huzoor, sahib ghar mein hain". In an interview, Kaka revealed how he couldn’t control his tears at that moment and ran away from the auditorium.

These small defeats couldn’t make the great actor inside Kaka take a backseat. He rose to be the superstar of Bollywood with films like Anand, Kati Patang and others.

