When Rana Daggubati Got Candid About His Ladylove Miheeka Bajaj And Their Marriage

Popular South actor Rana Daggubati has surely won a million hearts with his outstanding performances in films over the last decade. The actor turned 38 on December 14. On this special occasion, let’s take a look into his heartwarming love story with his wife Miheeka Bajaj.

In the year 2020, Rana surprised everyone by introducing Miheeka, his then-girlfriend, to the world. Their families accepted the duo’s relationship. The couple tied the knot on August 8, 2020, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rana once appeared as a guest on actress Lakshmi Manchu’s Instagram live session, where he discussed how he and Miheeka decided to get engaged and commit to each other for the rest of their lives. According to reports, the couple knew each other for a long time. Rana said, “She was Ashritha’s (Venkatesh Daggubati’s older daughter) classmate and I knew her for a long time. However, the decision to get married happened pre-lockdown."

Stating that Miheeka lived close by, Rana said he went with the flow. He further said, “It’s the first time I thought I will get married. That means she did something to me, right? I went with the flow. And when good things happen, you don’t question why it did." When Lakshmi asked the actor how his parents and sister reacted to his decision, Rana revealed, “It all went from shock to joy. Be it, my parents or my sister, it was something that they wanted for a long time. So, they were really happy."

Rana and Miheeka’s marriage was an intimate affair. Due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the wedding was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad and was attended by family members and close friends.

