When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed That Arjun Bijalani Is His Classmate

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotion spree for his much-awaited film Shamshera. He has left no stone unturned to promote his film. The Barfi actor recently appeared on the weekly show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar with his co-star Vaani Kapoor. In the show, Ranbir revealed that he and the show’s host Arjun Bijlani were classmates.

While Arjun was talking about the starcast, Ranbir cut him in between and said, “Log jannte nahi hai yeh magar hum ek dusre ko bachpan se jaante hain (people might not know that we know each other since childhood)." The statement left everyone stunned, even Vaani had a surprised look on her face. Arjun flashed a huge smile and nodded in response.

Ranbir further said that we were in the same school, the same class and even the same house for football. He continued to express his happiness to watch the Naagin actor grow in the industry. “The fact that you are a father, and you are such a good host. It is really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine do so well."

Arjun warmly thanked Ranbir and wanted to hug him. Ranbir, who was playing with the team quipped and said, “Kahan se aao? (From where should I come?)"

To which Arjun replied, “Jahan se bhi aa bas gale mil le yaar (Come from wherever just give me a hug)."

Both the actors shared a warm hug and the moment left everyone in awe. Arjun shared the video on his Instagram feed and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “When the rockstar made my day rocking… all the best for Shamshera buddy … Definitely watching this one…"

Friends and celebrities have flooded the comment section with red hearts. Rashmi Desai wrote, “The way, you said yes bro."

Ranbir and Arjun went to Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. Ranbir kick-started his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007 and Arjun made his debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Television show Kartika in 2004.

Meanwhile, Shamshera also has Sanjay Dutt in the negative role. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is slated to hit the big screens on July 22.

