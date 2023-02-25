There have been times when the antagonist ends up stealing a major share of the spotlight in comparison to the hero with their acting prowess in films. This is an exceptional scenario where someone ends up playing the most-hated guy and yet wins accolades for their sheer brilliance. Talking about such popular villains of the Hindi film industry, veteran actor Ranjeet tops the list. He is well-known for playing vile character in films like Sharmeelee (1971), Bandhe Haath (1973), Namak Halal (1982), and Humse Hai Zamana (1983). Playing one of the most popular villains came at a heavy cost for Ranjeet, as he was despised by many viewers and his parents as well. In an earlier interview, Ranjeet recalled that his mother was extremely angry with his son for playing such characters. In a fit of anger, she scolded him and even asked him to leave her house. Ranjeet was disheartened to watch his mother’s reaction. The veteran actor made her understand that it was part of his job and that he was just trying to act as a ‘bad guy’.

Ranjeet’s roles irked his father as well. In an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranjeet recalled he was castigated by his father Dwarakaprasad Bedi for taking up the characters of an eve teaser and molester. Dwarakaprasad couldn’t bear to see their son playing the role of someone who tries to molest a woman (actress Rakhee Gulzar in the film Sharmeelee). Ranjeet further revealed that his father told him, “Yeh koi kaam hai? Koi major, officer, air force officer ya doctor ka role karo. Baap ka naak katwa diya. Apna kaunsa sa muh lekar jayega Amritsar mein (What kind of work is this? You should take up roles like army major, officer, air force officer or doctor. You have humiliated your father. How will he face everyone back home in Amritsar)?"

Despite facing a lot of humiliation at the hands of his parents, Ranjeet went on to carve a massive fan base with his acting credentials with these roles only.

