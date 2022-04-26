When Ranveer Singh Crashed the Shoot of 'Dholida' Song from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which proved to be a hit at box offices across the country. The actress knocked the ball out of the park with her performance as the titular character. The plot, music score, direction, costumes - everything about the movie seemed to have stolen the hearts of millions of fans everywhere. The makers have now released a video which shows that Alia’s Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh actually gatecrashed a shoot of one of the movie’s most popular songs, Dholida.

The behind-the-scenes video features Alia talking about the choreography and the time she took to learn it. In addition to the dance steps, she also opened up about how she had to maintain her energy throughout the long shoots. The video features Ranveer watching Alia perform on the sets as he swells up with pride and praises the song. The actor was also seen dancing with Alia. Both the actors were seen energetically dancing to the beat as onlookers danced along with them.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt’s first ever collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the movie received a strong response from the audiences. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be collaborating together on Karan Johar directed, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. Alia Bhatt also recently made headlines with her fairytale wedding to Ranbir Kapoor when they tied the knot in the company of close friends and family on April 14th this year.

