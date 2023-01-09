When Ranveer Singh Revealed the Name of Actress He'd Love To Do Intimate Scene With

Ranveer Singh made a very promising debut in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma, paving his way to stardom, and creating avenues for more offers. His memorable performance as the archetypical Delhi boy Bittu was perfect and his sizzling chemistry with co-star Anushka Sharma was also discussed a lot. He shared screen space with Anushka in two more films, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne do. It is interesting to note that Ranveer and Anushka shared quite a few liplocks as well as intimate scenes in all three movies.

And from the looks of it, Ranveer enjoyed filming those scenes as he admitted in an interview that he would love to do intimate scenes with Anushka again. Describing Anushka as beautiful, Ranveer said that he is comfortable doing intimate scenes with her and he can do it again with her, as she is very supportive. He made these statements in an interview in 2011 when the media and public had been linking the two actors.

They were rumoured to be seeing each other at that point but the actors remained tight-lipped about the rumours, neither accepting nor denying them. In the same interview, Ranveer also talked about his time before venturing into acting in films. Ranveer started his career as an assistant director.

At the time, he used to work hard day and night, due to which his weight ballooned at one point. However, he worked out hard to reduce his weight and did theatre for about 10 months. Many offers came his way, but he was waiting for his dream project, which came true with \Band Baaja Baaraat.

