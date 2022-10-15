When Rashmika Mandanna Confessed Her Love to Vijay Deverakonda: 'He Isn't Insecure Like My Ex'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the biggest stars of South Cinema. Having churned out films like Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party and Sulthan, the actress has successfully won audiences over with her infallible charm and brilliant screen presence. Besides acting, Rashmika Mandanna also remains a hot topic of discussion pertaining to her rumoured romantic entanglement with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. As per her own confessions from 2020, Rashmika, who was previously engaged to ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty, had developed a deep bond with Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Moreover, she had declared that she was fonder of Liger star than her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty.

While talking to International Business Times (IBT) in 2020, Rashmika had shared that Vijay provided her with comfort and care when she was still transitioning from her split with Rakshit Shetty. Additionally, with the help of Vijay she could realise that there was a world beyond all this waiting for her to embrace. She had stated, “He (Vijay Deverakonda) is a simple guy who was happy in his own world. During Geetha Govindam, we were just friends, but there was a kind of spark that we could not ignore. At times, my heart kept saying ‘he is special, he is special.’ However, the equation changed once we started working together in Dear Comrade," she was quoted as saying in the interview by Times Now.com.

The Goodbye actress also added, “At a point, I confessed my love to Vijay Deverakonda, but he was hesitant initially, but he too had that special feeling towards me. So, he accepted and we are happy with the way our love has blossomed. He isn’t an insecure person like my ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty nor suggests me to sacrifice my career. He is a free-minded person and wants me to be independent forever."

While the avid fans have speculated about their marriage, Rashmika has disclosed that there are no immediate plans as such because they both are at a crucial point in their respective careers. She had said, “I can assure you that the wedding is not on the cards for at least the next 5-7 years."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. She also has Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Screw Dhela with Tiger Shroff under her belt.

