Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s not-so-secret alleged love affair grabbed the limelight back in the day. Despite rumour mills dishing out gossip about the two A-listers, Rekha seemed to be unfazed by all these. Her blind admiration for Amitabh also affected her professional life. To spend more time with her rumoured lover, the actress was even willing to shift her filming schedules.

Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, actor-director Ranjeet revealed that during the shoot of the 1990 film Kaarnama, Rekha pleaded to him to shoot in the morning, since she wished to spend her time with Amitabh in the evening. “One day Rekha called and requested if I could move to a morning shift as she wanted to spend evenings with Amitabh Bachchan," shared Ranjeet.

Rekha was the first choice for Kaarnama as the female lead, but her erratic demands made the actress lose out on her role in the film. Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was also roped in as the lead, initially suggested the name of actress Anita Raaj to Ranjeet. Later, neither Rekha nor Dharmendra was selected for the film. Instead, Vinod Khanna and Farha Raaz bagged the lead roles.

Directed and produced by Ranjeeth, Kaarnama revolves around a man, Suraj, and his bond with Chetak, a racehorse. With Chetak winning all the races, a jealous millionaire Rana chalks out a plan to kill Suraj. Kaarnama also stars Kimi Katkar, Paintal, Bindu, and Amrish Puri in important roles.

In an interview with Filmfare in 1984, Rekha defended Amitabh’s decision of denying their alleged relationship for the sake of the actor’s family. “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, his family, and his children. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him and he loves me, that’s it!" she said, as cited by KoiMoi.

Today, while Rekha chooses to remain single, Amitabh will soon be celebrating his 50th marriage anniversary with wife-actress Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 2023.

