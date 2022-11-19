When Rishab Shetty Was Stunned By Sea Of People Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Residence

Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty is currently on cloud nine after the massive success of his latest film Kantara, which he wrote, produced, directed, and also appeared in. At the box office, Kantara shows no signs of slowing down, although Rishab Shetty is still very busy with publicity.

While recording an interview with The Bombay Journey, Rishab passed across a sea of people along the roadway and he wondered why they congregated there. He questioned the host, “Why are there so many people here?" The emcee then noted that Shah Rukh Khan’s residence is to his left. The host pointed towards the left and said it is Shahrukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. The residence of King Khan is nothing less than a tourist destination for travellers. The interview was recorded two days ago when the Pathan star celebrated his 57th birthday.

“Oh achcha, bahut saare log bol rahe they ki idhar hi Shah Rukh Khan ka ghar hai. (Oh right, many people told me that Shah Rukh Khan lives here)," said the Kantara actor. Kantara has surpassed KGF: Chapter 1 to become the second-highest-earning Kannada movie of all time. At the international box office, the movie has made close to Rs 370 crore and more than Rs 75 crore in Hindi. The movie made Rs 6.25 crore in its fifth weekend, bringing its lifetime total to Rs 76 crore, a sum that was unexpected when Kantara debuted in Hindi more than a month ago.

With the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen after more than four years. Alongside Khan, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The project will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

