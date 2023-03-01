Serial kisser Emraan Hashmi is currently making headlines for his latest movie Selfiee. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced jointly by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studios received negative reviews from fans as well as critics. However, his 2019 movie mystery thriller movie The Body starring late actor Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles received quite a positive response from viewers and critics.

However, not many are aware that the veteran actor fell sick during the shooting of the film, but he did not stop the shooting. Apart from this, according to reports, Rishi Kapoor got severely injured while shooting the climax scene of the film. The shot required a chase between Rishi and Emraan, and the former slipped and injured his knee while chasing. But the actor continued the shooting without any delay in the schedule.

The Body was the official remake of a 2012 Spanish film. Rishi Kapoor essayed the role of a police officer in the film. The actor got badly injured during the shooting of the climax of the film, but did not stop, even the crew present at the shooting were surprised to see his spirit. It was a one-take scene, Rishi Kapoor had to chase Emraan Hashmi in the middle of a jungle.

As the actor was playing the role of a cop, so he had to run after Emraan in the middle of a dense forest. Rishi Kapoor got injured when his leg slipped while he was running during the shooting. As soon as he fell, Emraan Hashmi along with the whole crew members ran towards him and picked him up. Despite his knee injury, the actor continued filming without stopping.

Rishi Kapoor worked in movies throughout his life, but the actor took a break when he was diagnosed with cancer. As he recovered a bit he once again returned to the film industry. Rishi made his comeback on the big screen after his illness with the film ‘The Body’.

However, the sad thing is that The Body turned out to be Rishi Kapoor’s last film. The film was released on December 13, 2019, and Rishi died on April 30, 2020. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Sunir Kheterpal.

After this movie, the actor started working on his next project, Sharmaji Namkeen, but could not complete its shooting. After his demise, the film was completed by Paresh Rawal.

